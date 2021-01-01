×
Toggle navigation
Winners
Rules
About Us
F.A.Q.
Contact Us
I Am Home
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021
CURRENT JACKPOT
-
WINNER TAKES HALF
BUY NOW
COUNTDOWN UNTIL
WINNING TICKET DRAWN
PROCEEDS BENEFIT:
1 ticket for
$100
BUY NOW
5 Tickets for
$500
BUY NOW
10 Tickets for
$1,000
BUY NOW
BUY NOW
How I Am Home Raffle works?
1.
Buy Your Ticket(s):
Limited quantities available - do not miss your chance!
2.
Check your email:
Stay tuned for updates and events.
3.
Mark your calendar
Winner is announced on November 6th.
4.
Contribute to Charity
Half of the proceeds will go to charity.
BUY NOW